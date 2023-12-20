Frosinone beats Napoli and Osimhen is furious

Napoli eliminated from the Italian Cup with a clear 4-0 against Frosinone, a heavy defeat for both the fans and the players themselves. After the final whistle, the center forward of the Italian champions, Victor OsimhenIt seemed visibly agitated and, after removing his iconic mask, he headed towards the Napoli bench, and he discussed heatedly with Ostigard and other comrades, it is difficult to say what the players were discussing.

Carlo Landoni, journalist and Mediaset correspondent, spoke to Mediaset after Napoli's defeat against Frosinone in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup: “Osimhen was very nervous. He started arguing with Ostigard and other companions. Surely he didn't like such a heavy result“.

This episode could put at risk the recent negotiations for contract renewal until 2026 of the Nigerian? The Nigerian center forward's mood is dark. After months of negotiations, Aurelio De Laurentiis has finally reached an agreement with Roberto Calenda, Osimhen's agent. However, the tensions of recent months, accentuated by Napoli's defeat at home and Osimhen's reaction, make fans fearful.

