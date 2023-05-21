Prompt ransom of Naples champion of Italy, who a week after the defeat in Monza beat Inter 3-1 in the postponement of the 36th matchday. A well-deserved success for Spalletti’s band, who played against a Nerazzurri team in a widely reworked formation in view of Wednesday’s Italian Cup final against Fiorentina. Thanks to the signatures of Anguissa, captain Di Lorenzo and the young home Gaetano, Napoli reaches 101 seasonal goals in all competitions. The Azzurri now reach 86 points in the standings and in the next two days they will try to beat Sarri’s team record. After five consecutive victories, however, Inter’s progress in the league stopped.

Lukaku’s goal in the final is not enough. The Nerazzurri remain in third place with 66 points to +2 on Milan and +5 on Atalanta. For Lautaro and his companions, a last effort is needed to snatch the pass for the next Champions League, net of the probable further penalty by Juventus for the capital gains affair. In the last two matches, Inter will face Atalanta and Turin, with the confrontation with the Bergamo players having the flavor of a real playoff. In the blue ranks, Spalletti fields the best formation available with Elmas, Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia forming the offensive trident. On the bench Politano and Raspadori.

In the Nerazzurri ranks, on the other hand, Inzaghi begins to think about the final of the Italian Cup and the Champions League, thus saving most of the starters who played against Milan. So there are just three Derby veterans who start from the first minute: Onana, Bastoni and Barella. In midfield, the technician ranks among the others Asllani in the direction while on the bands space for Bellanova and Gosens. In attack the escort pair formed by Lukaku and Correa. On the bench Lautaro and Dzeko. Also given the mild climate, the first half played at a slow pace with the two teams facing each other mostly in midfield. After ten minutes of study, Napoli are the first to press on the accelerator. The Italian champions make themselves dangerous twice at the turn of the quarter of an hour, always with Anguissa.

Inter, on the other hand, struggled to get out of their half, ensnared by the insistent dribbling of the home team. Just after a good maneuvered action, Naples is still dangerous with a header from Osimhen on a cross from Elmas. Onana saves. You have to wait half an hour for Inter’s first offensive sortie, with two attempts by Lukaku on which the Napoli defense is saved. New reply from Napoli, with Osimhen trying the ‘bicycle’ in the center of the area with the ball wide. Zielinski also tries to surprise Onana with a free kick from almost 30 meters, with the ball wide. Then before the interval Inter remained in ten for the expulsion of Gagliardini for a second bookable offence. Too many fouls committed by the Nerazzurri midfielder close to each other. Just at the moment of maximum forcing, however, Napoli risks being surprised again by Lukaku twice they have the opportunity to beat Meret but without succeeding. Strengthened by numerical superiority, Napoli continues to press even in the second half, immediately touching the advantage with captain Di Lorenzo. Onana is still saved.

Inter defended in order, also in an attempt to save energy in view of Wednesday’s Coppa Italia final. It is no coincidence that after an hour of play, Inzaghi sends Barella and Bastoni to the locker room by inserting Brozovic and Acerbi. Spalletti’s team insisted and came close to scoring again with Kvaratskhelia stopped again by a super Onana. It is the prelude to Napoli’s goal, who arrives well deserved in the 67th minute thanks to a splendid volley from Anguissa from the center of the area following an assist from Zielinski. This time Onana has to capitulate. The unlocked result leads the two coaches to put fresh forces: thus Dimarco and Lautaro enter Inter among others, while in Naples space for Raspadori and Simeone. Just the Argentine immediately finds the goal, canceled however for a previous foul by Zielinski. Inter didn’t lose heart and surprisingly found an equalizer nine from the end thanks to a small deflection from Lukaku following Dimarco’s cross from the left.

Nerazzurri joy doesn’t last long, however, because in the 85th minute Napoli took the lead again thanks to a masterpiece goal by captain Di Lorenzo who beat Onana with a deadly right-footed shot from the edge. It’s the knockout blow for Inter, who find a useless assault on Meret’s goal in the final. Indeed, it was Napoli that came close to the trio in full recovery with Politano and Simeone. Goal, the first in Serie A, which finally finds the young Gaetano in the 94th minute. A nice story.