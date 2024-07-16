Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

If Nigerian international Victor Osimhen, the striker for Italian club Napoli, is on the “departure list” this summer from the southern Italian club, then Paris Saint-Germain, the French club that is most urgent in requesting his services, has not moved a finger so far, and has not submitted any official offer to its Italian counterpart.

Italian press sources reported that talk about Osimhen’s departure to Saint-Germain is one thing, and reality is another, because the “Parisians” have only completed one deal this summer, related to goalkeeper Matvey Safonov, although he announces from time to time that he needs to conclude more than one deal, to compensate for some of the players he got rid of this summer.

The same sources added that Osimhen is not yet sure whether he will play for Saint-Germain in the new season.

Since the announcement of Kylian Mbappe’s departure to Real Madrid, the names of many stars have been mentioned to choose the right player to compensate for his departure, and the “Nigerian Eagle” Osimhen is considered the most prominent name among them, as his club Napoli prevented him from leaving last season, and for this reason he is insisting on leaving this summer.

PSG’s interest is not limited to Osimhen alone, but it is also seeking to obtain the services of Georgian Kvara Tsheliya, Osimhen’s teammate at Napoli, and offered 100 million euros to include him, but the Italian club refused his departure, because Antonio Conte, the technical director, insisted on the player’s presence, and for this reason, PSG was forced to focus on the Osimhen deal, because Conte did not insist much on his continuation with the team, and the Nigerian international still hopes to leave anywhere this summer.

There are reports that Saudi club Al-Ahly Jeddah wants to acquire Osimhen’s services, and there is also a demand for him in the English Premier League, according to the Foot Mercato website.

French press sources reported that the penalty clause in Osimhen’s contract amounts to 130 million euros, and that Saint-Germain is required to expedite negotiations with Napoli, in order to avoid paying this large penalty clause and reduce it to 100 million euros at most.

Sport Mediaset reported that Osimhen is now waiting for one thing, which is for Saint-Germain to submit an official offer as soon as possible, and to prepare at least the 100 million euros that Napoli is requesting.