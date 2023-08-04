An offer of at least 30 million to Atalanta is ready: the Dutchman would be one more starter

From our correspondent Vincenzo D’Angelo – Castel di Sangro (AQ)

Muscles, geometries and goals, in a single solution. After a long selection, Napoli broke the delay and found the ideal profile for an important investment in the middle of the field. There is only one name that everyone agrees on, because it would complete the department available to Rudi Garcia by adding a highly valuable alternative to the trident that starred in the last championship: Teun Koopmeiners would be the right man in the right place. By age, experience and ambition, the Dutchman from Atalanta seems to all intents and purposes the only one capable of immediately increasing the quality and solutions of the blue midfielder. He would bring those goals from outside the area that the Italian champions missed so much last season, dangerousness from set pieces, reliability from the penalty spot, where Spalletti’s Napoli paid dearly for the lack of a true specialist (see the quarter-finals of Champions League). All about Koopmeiners, then. Provided that Atalanta is willing to deprive itself of a player hitherto deemed non-transferable by Gian Piero Gasperini and the Percassi family. But will the wall resist? See also Ready for the second leg semifinal? This is how Samir Caetano's injury is

multirole — Napoli has decided to make an attempt, to increase the pressure on the Bergamo club which does not need to give in after having collected – and a lot – from the farewells of Boga and Hojlund. But faced with an important offer, it would be impossible (at least) not to think carefully and start considering the hypothesis of another excellent sale. Koopmeiners has been in Napoli’s sights for years, ever since he showed off with the Az Alkmaar shirt as a young veteran. And at the beginning of summer, his name came back into fashion, especially in the event of Zielinski’s farewell. In the end, the Pole should instead renew and continue the blue experience: so Napoli took some time to think about him, before deciding to return to the attack. Koop would be an invaluable joker to be made available to Garcia, who between his Champions League and championship commitments will need to extend his rotations in the midfield without losing quality in the middle of the pitch. Teun, a natural left-footed player, can play from right or left midfielder. He could also make Lobotka catch his breath in directing if needed. And, above all, he could also allow Garcia to opt for a 4-2-3-1 if necessary, the plan B that the coach is studying in these days of training camp. See also This element of America was sent to the sub-20 for the duel against Toluca

additional owner — In short, Koopmeiners is worth the investment. And that’s why Napoli would be willing to spend even more than 30 million to make Atalanta’s resistance waver. The player has big ambitions, he would like to play in the Champions League and obviously he would also be attracted by the prospect of fighting for the Scudetto. But he’s certainly not the type for stomach aches, for taking tough positions. He is a serious, impeccable professional. And as such he will continue to behave. However, if Napoli and Atalanta were to find the balance between now and the end of the market, he will certainly be happy to experience a new step in career growth. Among other things, Napoli badly needs one more starter also due to the Africa Cup next January, which will deprive the blue median of what today seems to be the only irreplaceable player: Frank Zambo Anguissa. All the more reason to explore the market in search of a top player, young but already tested in the international arena. Who better than Koopmeiners, the midfielder who kicked the most goals in the last Serie A season. See also Conference League, the round of 16 draw: Fiorentina-Sivasspor, Lazio-AZ Alkmaar

numbers — Koopmeiners in the last season showed he can make the difference: 10 goals and 4 assists in 33 appearances. He kicks corners, direct free-kicks towards goal – another limitation of the Azzurri – and, as mentioned, also penalties. Tactically he has improved a lot under the guidance of Gasperini and the two seasons in Italy have completed his growth path. He is ready for a big one, to live the nights of the Champions League as a protagonist. The Naples destination would be decidedly intriguing, but it is up to the clubs to find a solution. As always, he will be ready.