At Maradona, Luciano Spalletti’s team hosts the Goddess after the home defeat against Lazio

If the defeat against Lazio was only an isolated case, Atalanta will say so. After the internal knockout against the biancocelesti, another big match is scheduled for Napoli at Maradona: Gian Piero Gasperini’s Goddess arrives, looking for an important result after having won one point in the last three games. A recent performance that is complicating the race for a place in the Champions League.

The prediction of Napoli-Atalanta — Neither of the two teams scored in the last round, which is at least a curious fact considering the value of the two attacks: Napoli missed against Lazio and Atalanta stopped 0-0 by Udinese. A worrying sign for the nerazzurri, considering that also in the previous match – at San Siro against Milan – no goals had been scored. Only once with Gasperini on the bench, in October 2018, has the Dea failed to score for three consecutive matches. Napoli, from this point of view, can lead well: the players from Bergamo have hit the target in all of the last nine league games against the Neapolitans. The impression is that, net of the latest results, there could be several goals in the match. Also because the leaders will inevitably have their heads already turned to the second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt. The odds for 1X + Goal are 2.00 for Better and GoldBet, 1.88 for Sisal. See also Sports schedule for Wednesday, January 25

The odds of Napoli-Atalanta — For all the major betting sites, Napoli are the clear favourites. Despite having won only one of the last four home games against the Goddess. The odds for the 1 mark are 1.70 for StarCasinò Bet, 1.67 for Betfair and Novibet. While Atalanta’s success at Maradona is given at 5.00 by Sisal, Better and Bet365. The draw odds are lower, a result that has occurred only once in the last 15 matches between these two teams in the league: 4.05 for Novibet, 4.04 for NetBet and 4.00 for Sisal.

Osimhen-Lookman, what a challenge — Challenge between top organics, but also between individuals. In this sense, watch out for Osimhen and Lookman: they are the two players with the best goal average in this league. The Napoli striker scored every 93 minutes, the Atalanta striker every 127. Who will score first? Osimhen first scorer is given at 5.00 by Bet365, 4.55 by StarCasinò Bet and 4.10 by Sisal; Lookman instead at 11.50 from Sisal, 10.50 from StarCasinò Bet and 9.50 from Bet365. See also The unprecedented story of the Colombian who is the 'king' of the weights in Bahrain

March 10, 2023 (change March 10, 2023 | 19:52)

