For Kvaratskhelia a goal and an assist in the debut match. Quality, character and stubbornness: the Napoli branded Georgia was born in Verona

Be calm, I’ll take care of it. The signal that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia sends to his new fans and to the championship is clear: he will be an absolute protagonist and has no desire to make an appearance. The message comes with the exultation after the baptism of the goal, after only 37 ‘of Serie A for the Georgian. Who, as a lover of the NBA, puts his hands folded next to his cheek, mimicking a sleeping child, just like Steph Curry, Golden State player, does. A way of saying: sleep well, we’ll take care of it here. And while you sleep you have good dreams because this Napoli starts with a bang, trimming a five to Verona.

The man of the match – Goleada yes but for an hour it was a real battle in these moments, the most complicated ones, Kvara made the difference, with quality but also character. Because the Georgian’s goal that bounces back Lasagna’s lead is scored with a header, which didn’t seem to be his best shot. But on Lozano’s cross, the 77 finds an even better timeout than Osimhen’s and by jumping he defends with his arm the return of his marker by crushing on the goal. Nice goal, which does not come by chance, because the new left winger of Napoli has already finished two more times on the net in the first half hour. And not only Kvara catches up the challenge but decides it with a brilliant play in the second half. Because Verona has in the meantime equalized and he invents a vertical corridor, one of those that only champions see: first pass for Zielinski, who with a soft touch overtakes the outgoing goalkeeper. The Napoli players rejoice under the curve of their fans while Spalletti applauds, pointing to his new left winger. Strong yes, but no one could have imagined such an important impact on the championship, at just 21 years old. From predestined. See also Lamborghini | Spa: first for Moretti-Teekens, Bonduel wins at home

What a personality – The technical numbers were not in question but it was the toughness of the Italian defenders to create questions about the performance. And when Tameze took the ball off Kvara a couple of times at the start of the match, it was thought that the young rookie could suffer psychologically. Instead Khvicha stubbornly went to get the lost balls back, not to be intimidated by the fouls suffered. Here, this is perhaps the most important reaction. Because even a technical player has to understand the moments of the match, even battling. And a curiosity reveals Osimhen at the end of the match: “After his goal, Kvara told me, now you have to score. And so it was. He is young and I have to help him fit in ”says the Nigerian with a sense of responsibility. He adds: “Important players have left but we know we are strong and we want to prove it.” Here, a totem like Kalidou Koulibaly has started, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli continues to have a winning K factor. See also World Cup, first medal for Italy: 4x100 bronze with Miressi, Ceccon, Zazzeri and Frigo

