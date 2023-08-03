Hirving Lozano’s future is on the line. The Mexican’s relationship with the Napoli board at this time is far from being positive, this is because the national winger has refused to renew under the conditions that the management of the Serie A champion squad requires, a salary reduction of at least 50%, this due to the new financial policies established by Aurelio de Laurentiis.
More news about the transfer market
If the offer of continuity is not accepted, the Napoli board of directors wants to force the sale of the Mexican in this same market, which is why Hirving’s representation team moves within the market to find accommodation. Lozano wants to play in the Premier League, but nobody has put an offer on the table, which is why he had made the decision to accept the offer from LAFC of the MLS, who already made an offer for the Mexican, the same as in his moment was rejected.
The agreement between LAFC and Lozano was closed, thus, the Los Angeles team put on the table a figure of 15 million euros for the sale of the Mexican, a figure that was rejected by those of Serie A who demand a minimum of 20. The position of the MLS box was clear, that amount represents their final offer, since they value that it is the fair price for a player with only one year of contract and whom they can fight for free in January. Napoli will look for new destinations for the Mexican this summer.
