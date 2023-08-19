Milan to discover and Rome to finish. Few shots, but with wingers, tridents and attacking midfielders maybe we’ll have fun

Andrew DiCaro

He will win the Scudetto… Calm down, calm down. As in any self-respecting detective story, we’ll only find out who really “killed” the championship at the end. We who are preparing to experience it together with millions of Italian fans are left with the always risky task of making predictions. Football is perhaps the most beautiful sport in the world because it is the most unpredictable. This is demonstrated by the last season with the scudetto swept away by Napoli, which even in the summer had seen many of its big names leave and it was certainly not the accredited team. And from Naples and the tricolor that he wears on his shirts, it’s right to start again on the starting grid. On his side are the 16-point lead over last year’s second, the enthusiasm of the square, the awareness of the team, having kept the queen pair Osimhen-Kvara and a high-level squad. However, there are also the unknowns: the replacement of Spalletti, the main architect of the title, with Rudi Garcia, a capable, flexible, intelligent coach but so far less brilliant than the new national coach. Then the legacy of Kim touched a central Brazilian, Natan, to be discovered. And finally the statistics: since the days of the Grande Torino it has never happened to any team (excluding Milan, Inter and Juve) to win two Scudettos in a row. Napoli’s first rival is Juve who, without the Cup commitments in Europe, could experience the season of Allegri’s revenge, if the coach has the Vlahovic-Chiesa pair 100 per 100, will finally improve the maneuver, will exploit the growth of the young players inserted last year and will get at least one other important addition from the market in addition to Weah. Sports director Giuntoli has had little impact so far. See also Georgina Rodriguez between MMA, dance and the gym: this is how she prepared for the World Cup

Eh, the market… None of the big names has really strengthened, and it already seemed a success for some teams (including Napoli and Juve) to have kept the backbone almost intact. Reason why we put in the second row those who have changed a lot, risking a lot. First Inter and then Milan. The Nerazzurri, with a more Italian soul, had got off to a good start on the transfer market (the Frattesi coup above all), but Lukaku’s betrayal, Scamacca’s choice and Samardzic’s turnaround today make the group (completed following the indications of Inzaghi, from Cuadrado to Arnautovic) on paper less strong than last year, given the many excellent farewells. However, the not very exciting transfer market for the rivals still makes Inter a formation capable of competing for the title, despite the unknowns. Two more transfer shots would be needed: in defense (Pavard?) and in attack. Milan, almost entirely foreign, has distorted the midfield and the offensive department. He has lost his young symbol, Tonali, using the 70-plus million of his sale to buy many good players. Maignan, Theo and Leao remained. A quantum leap could come from Chukwueze and Reijnders. Doubts, however, in defense and the question of the centre-forward remains, a role still entrusted to the old Giroud. Pioli will have to work. See also Leao: “Family, Pioli and Ibra are fundamental. And never forget where you come from ... "

The real surprise, like last year in which it deservedly finished second, could come from Lazio: Milinkovic’s departure is heavy, but Sarri has obtained various quality profiles that have expanded the squad, now more equipped, as he wanted. If the level of the game continues to grow, no dream of glory is precluded.

If he had a great centre-forward, the same could be said of Mou’s Roma, rich in defense and in midfield. But until we know who the 9 will be, it’s difficult to say anything despite the great work of Pinto, who in two years has brought in important players by spending just over 12 million and selling for about 150. Aouar is a great blow to zero. Atalanta collected the highest amount on the market with Hojlund at United and reinvested it by renewing the attack. Gasp can shape a new little gem. Turin full of quality players and Fiorentina are ready to enter the European zone. Among the newly promoted, Genoa is very curious.

An entertaining championship is announced: many teams present tridents, wingers, attacking midfielders. Few market shots in defense and a lot of money spent on attack. There is a desire to attack. No celebrated champions have arrived, let’s hope our young players are used. It takes some courage. There are several interesting ones that could also tickle coach Spalletti’s imagination, someone who knows how to make the most of talents. Chapter referees: we hope that the experience of many young referees last year has served for the necessary generational change. And that the use of the Var is no longer confused as it has sometimes happened. See also This would be the away shirt of Club América for the Apertura 2022

After so many years as a great protagonist, it will be the first championship without Sinisa Mihajlovic. Our football will lack his lectures, charisma, brilliance, grit, personality, knowing how to launch talents, courage on and off the pitch, always being direct, forthright and honest, at the cost of being uncomfortable. And whoever writes misses and will miss a fraternal and unforgettable friend.