After several years searching for a replacement for Mario Rui after Ghoulam’s serious injuries, Napoli have ended the ‘curse’ of the left back. The ‘azzurro’ club, after a negotiation of many months and with various ups and downs, has found an agreement with Getafe to acquire the services of Mathías Olivera.

The two directives found a middle ground, agreeing on the formula that the Italians wanted (transfer with obligation to purchase) and the figures requested by the azulones (almost 15 million between the 12 fixed part and the variables). The player will spend tomorrow in Italy the medical examination with his new club, in which he will find a Champions League project and a leading role.

Olivera, in principle, will alternate with Mario Rui, but his numbers promise great growth. The 24-year-old winger is Getafe’s best, as Olocip underlines, for ground offensive duels, successful offensive duels, through passes, successful throw-in passes and dribbling. Napoli were looking for a tactically ordered and physically strong profile, and they found exactly what they needed. Spalletti had asked directly, in the last press conference, for a left back and the club wanted to please him without wasting any more time. Now, we will have to see what will happen with Koulibaly and Fabián. Both end contract in 2023 and have several ‘girlfriends’ in Spain…