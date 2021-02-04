The first 90 minutes of the first leg for the second Semifinal of the Italian Cup were played, where Napoli and Atalanta they did not take advantage and they left the score at 0 for what will be the second leg, in which it will be decided who will play the final.

At Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, neither could open the scoring in a match with a lot of game but little efficiency and definition on the part of both teams.

The local did not play a good game. Hand in hand with 4-3-3, he went out to play the game determined to narrow the spaces and wait for the counter attack. Without generating situations and far from having shots on goal, the one who gave him the illusion of being able to convert and mobilize the team was Lorenzo Insigne, which was later withdrawn as a precaution after a sore ankle.

Napoli Tiemoue ‘Bakayoko’s midfielder in action during the semi-final of the Italian Cup first leg against Atalanta BC. Photo: Ciro Fusco / EFE

While, the team led by Gian Gasperini, in their third game without Papu Gómez, planted a 3-4-1-2 scheme, in which it was found that using the lanes and with Duvan Zapata on the left side, they could generate the attack leaving the defenders free in the middle. In this way, defender Rafael Toloi took the opportunity to enter the area as a forward center, which allowed Atalanta to reach the area with greater clarity although without being able to finish the plays.

There was an Argentine presence in Atalanta and it was the defender Christian romero– He was solid and had 89% passing precision.

In the return match which will be next Wednesday at 4:45 pm in Bergamo, it will be known who will be the one who will play the final of the Italian Cup against the winner of Juventus – Inter.