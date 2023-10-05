Napoli against Cicciobello Bomber, the doll inspired by Victor Osimhen. The doll of the Nigerian center forward makes his appearance and Napoli, known for their extreme attention to image rights linked to players’ contracts, raises their voice. Cicciobello Bomber, it doesn’t take a phenomenon to understand it, represents Osimhen. The blue shirt, in the absence of official logos, resembles that of Napoli. The number 9 stands out on the packaging and on the puppet’s clothing. The blond hair and above all the protective mask, which Osimhen wears after a serious trauma to his face, are eloquent.

“With reference to the news, which appeared on numerous online information sites, relating to the imminent marketing of a game for children called Cicciobello Bomber – a doll which reproduces the features of the player Victor Osimhen, portrayed wearing a uniform clearly referable to the football shirt game of the Club’s first team – the SSCN specifies that it is an unofficial product, the creation of which has not been authorized in any way by the Club”, we read in a press release from Napoli. “The Company has therefore taken action to protect its interests in the appropriate places.”