The 21-year-old Georgian striker scores and makes Dinamo Batumi win but has clarified things: he will go away in the summer. AdL is one step away and Spalletti can conceive the Insigne post without jolts

The draw with Roma probably decisively distances Napoli from the scudetto dream. An aspect that gives less value to the season finale that the Azzurri will have to face in the next month and authorizes us to look more carefully to the future. Luciano Spalletti did it too, who faced the post-match bitterness by looking at the feats that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is dispensing in the Georgian championship. The striker, who will pick up Insigne’s legacy, was the undisputed star of Dinamo Batumi’s victory over Gagra yesterday. A spectacular 5-2 that was enriched by his brace, a veritable essay of talent. A first intention left in the area, with power. Then a right turn from the outside without a run up, very sweet. A game that the Neapolitans have learned to admire with some frequency in recent years. But Kvaratskhelia is not only a skilled finalizer: the first goal of the match is propitiated by his precise opening from the right.

on the launch pad – Thus Dinamo Batumi remain at the top, although in the coming months they will have to do without the best player – the Erovnuli Liga started in March and will end in early December. The fate of the outsider is far from his native Georgia. Napoli moved well in advance, managing to option him already when he was at Rubin Kazan. In Russia he has made himself known as one of the most interesting talents in the league and has been followed by several clubs for some time. Giuntoli had begun to prepare the operation, the figures had been rather outlined: the valuation was around 15 million euros, to be negotiated. Then the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine turned the situation upside down. The Georgian asked for the contract to be terminated after threats received from his family due to their stay at Rubin. He returned home, signing a two-year contract but making it clear to Dinamo Batumi that he would move in the summer.

the new distinguished? – At present, Giuntoli may be able to buy Kvaratskhelia at an even lower price. In any case, there is likely to be compensation to be paid to the club, but less than what the Russians expect. With the player everything seems to have already been defined: a five-year contract worth about 1.5 million per season is ready for him and only the end of the championship is awaited for the bureaucratic formalities that remain. His arrival is close and this is confirmed by the statements made by the sports director on the official radio a few days ago, in which he admitted that the outside reflects all the parameters of the company and that everything possible will be done to bring him to the blue. Also because if Kvaratskhelia were to remain at these levels in a more competitive league like Serie A, Napoli would have found a worthy successor to the captain.

April 19, 2022 (change April 19, 2022 | 12:46)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Napoli #admire #feats #Kvaratskhelia #ElSha #mockery