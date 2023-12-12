Napoli raised its score in second place to 10 points, 8 points behind Real Madrid, which concluded its campaign with a full score by defeating its German host, Union Berlin, at the bottom of the standings 3-2, while Braga came third with four points and will enter the Europa League playoff.

Napoli entered the match at its home stadium, Diego Maradona, knowing that it had its destiny in its hands, as it had to avoid defeat against Braga by two goals or more.

He accomplished the mission successfully in the first half after opening the scoring through friendly fire after Turkish defender Serdar Saçi accidentally diverted the ball into his team's goal (9).

Napoli did not wait long to double the score through its Nigerian top scorer, Victor Osimhen (33), the day after he won the title of best player in Africa for the year 2023.

At the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Onyon needed a miracle to complete his European career, as he had to beat Real Madrid at the same time as Napoli beat Braga, but he lost to the Spanish capital club.

Kepa Arrizabalaga returned to guard Real Madrid after being absent for a month following his injury during the warm-up match in the main continental competition against Braga, while his Ukrainian replacement, Andriy Lunin, sat on the bench.



Kevin Volland took advantage of Real's defensive mistakes to score in the first minute of stoppage time in the first half after Austrian defender David Alaba failed to clear a ball and diverted it towards his own goal. The German striker caught it, passed Nacho and shot into the goal.

Croatian Luka Modric missed a penalty kick for Real Madrid a minute before the goal, which the referee awarded after a handball on Portuguese Diogo Leite inside the area. He shot it into the heart of the goal and Danish goalkeeper Frederik Runoff blocked it with his foot.

In the second half, Real equalized with Joselu's header after a pass from the Brazilian Rodrigo, who manipulated the German defense (61), and the Spaniard returned and added the second in the same scenario following a pass from Fran Garcia (72).

In a breathtaking end, Onion brought the match back to zero with a shot from Czech Alex Krol from 20 meters (85), before Daniel Ceballos put Real in the lead after a pass from Englishman Jude Billingham (89).