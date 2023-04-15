Technical tests of the company from Champions. That of Napoli is a Saturday in the village, in which after the storm everything seems to be celebrating. The storm was the deep rift between organized supporters and the club, but a meeting between the president De Laurentiis and the ultra bosses was enough to clarify things and the curves started cheering again. The only problem was Verona who weren’t there to act as sparring partners and salvation is still being played for. In the end the draw was deserved for Hellas who had the chance of a lifetime in recovery with Ngonge all alone on the counterattack who couldn’t even shoot between the posts. Apart from the result and a so-so test, the most important aspect is the return of Victor Osimhen: a real roar is heard even on the other side of the city when the center forward enters the field for the last twenty minutes of the game, also hitting a clamorous crossbar that vibrates for a long time like the hearts of the fans who dream of him as the protagonist in the Match on Tuesday, the one with the Champions League in capital letters.

The choices

Spalletti manages to rest at least five starters of those to be deployed against Milan on Tuesday. However, he fields a competitive team, with Diego Demme starting for the first time this season. Zaffaroni’s Verona instead opts for the Argentine Gaich in attack, preferred to Djuric. The orderly defense of the Venetians has the upper hand, with Duda deployed as playmaker who plays the halfback on Demme or Anguissa who are the first ball carriers. The first half was quite boring by Napoli standards. Also because it is complicated to make the mechanisms work with midfield and trident in fact unprecedented. And so Montipò remains unemployed, while it is Meret who has to stretch out with his fists to repel a left from twenty meters from Lasagna. The Azzurri create a couple of dangerous situations, such as when Demme and Olivera find depth for Raspadori who doesn’t get to hook; or with Anguissa who puts an inviting ball into the middle from the back. However, an incredible fact remains: for a time Napoli never shot towards the opponent’s goal. Not even when cornering. You have to wait 56 minutes to see a header from the usual Di Lorenzo just wide, from Anguissa’s cross. In the final Spalletti fielded Zielinski, Lobotka and Kvaratskhelia because he wants to win it. And Captain Di Lorenzo is still close to scoring, which this time doesn’t arrive. They will have saved him for Milan. He closes with the curves singing: “Come on guys, we believe it”. Even Verona, in salvation: now within reach of a victory.