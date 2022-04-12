Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Napoles sends a positive message to its former player, Freddy Rincón

April 12, 2022
in Sports
Freddy Rincon

Freddy Rincon

Photo:

Felipe Caicedo – Archive THE TIME

He is still in intensive care at a clinic in Cali.

The former Colombian soccer player Freddy Rincón is being held in a clinic in Cali, after an accident he suffered in the early hours of this Monday, after his car crashed into a Mio feeder bus.

Rincón was urgently transferred to the Imbanaco Clinic in the Valle del Cauca capital to be evaluated by the doctors on duty. and his condition is critical, according to the latest medical report.

It may interest you: (Freddy Rincón: his health is still very critical, according to the doctor)

The authorities warned that Rincón is part of the five injured in the collision, which occurred in Carrera 34 with Calle 5and that the other injured were transferred to other care centers.

World football has spoken on the subject and has sent messages of support to Rincón’s family, who underwent surgery for a head injury on Monday.

Napoles was a club in which Freddy Rincón was and on his social networks he uploaded this message.

sports

