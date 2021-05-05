Napoleon Bonaparte who was twice Emperor of France and he had held world power in his fist, he would leave the world almost alone and in a land that was part of the protectorates of England overseas. It was May 5, 1821.

His most staunch enemy had confined him, after the defeat at Waterloo, to oblivion and shame.

Loved by his peasant army, feared by his defeated, it was fierce with the peoples it dominated.

Considered today a great national hero, this Corsican was the greatest and most powerful of the French and left an indelible mark on world history.

The Battle of Austerlitz, his greatest war epic – which was called the Battle against the Three Emperors – was the prelude to his fall and after venturing into Portugal and Spain, became obsessed with conquering Russia and there his great army succumbed in bloody defeat.

Like Hitler and his great War Machine long after, Russia tore him apart. Napoleon, then, undertook his course with the ghost of the hundreds of thousands of dead left in the fields of Borodín.

He was Emperor again, an almost decorative figure, but his luck was cast. Waterloo was waiting for him.