Other items packed with history at the auction of industrialist Jean-Louis Noisy’s collection of Napoleon memorabilia include a silver plate looted from Napoleon’s carriage after his defeat at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.

It also includes a wooden vanity bag he owned, along with razor blades, a silver toothbrush, scissors and other personal items.

The faded black hat is the star piece, valued at between 600,000 and 800,000 euros ($650,000 to $870,000).

While other officers typically wore their hats with the wings facing front to back, Napoleon wore his hats with the brims pointing toward his shoulders, a style that made it easier for his troops to spot the military general and statesman in combat.

“For people who love Napoleonic souvenirs, having a hat is the holy grail,” said Jean-Pierre Osenat, president of Osenat Auctions. “There are about 20 original pieces and about 15 preserved in museums, so there are about 4 or 5 pieces in the hands of collectors.” Antiques.

The hat offered for sale was first recovered by Colonel Pierre Bayonne, Napoleon’s quartermaster and one of his companions in many battles, including the Battle of Waterloo, according to the auctioneers.

The hat then passed through many hands before Noisey got it.

The businessman spent more than half a century amassing his collection of Napoleonic memorabilia, firearms, swords and coins before his death in 2022.