It is undoubtedly difficult getting ready to review a film like NapoleonOf Ridley Scott. First of all because before us there are not one, but two sacred monsters of cinema, and we are referring both to the director and to the actor in front of the camera, Joaquin Rafael Phoenix. Secondly, but no less important obstacle, are the minutes of duration: as we know, Ridley Scott is not a director who leaves things to chance, in fact already in the past with The Crusades – Kingdom of Heaven we saw several minutes of difference between the theatrical version and the home video version (in fact there were no platforms).

What we know for sure (and will experience in this review) is that this movie has two versions: the first, the cinematic one which lasts 2 hours and 38 minutes While the second which will be released later on the platform Apple TV+will last 4 hoursa full hour and twenty-two minutes difference.

An ambitious young man

Napoleon Bonaparte is a young French captain, upright, ruthless, and in general a man of “easy battle”: an excellent military strategist (sometimes aided by luck, this is clear) and a man ready to do anything to achieve his goals.

We are in the second one mid 1700s and France is immersed in various social problems. The Terror, or the para-martial law of the Guillotine on anyone who does not agree with the party that dominates the state, controlled by Robespierreis doing more harm than good to the country.

In this scenario, in addition to amazing victories on the battlefield (who does not disdain to tread with his sword drawn), Napoleon he obtains political consensus, and begins to climb the ranks of his regiment, until he becomes the highest position in his army. Everything was under his control except one unexpected thing: a crazy lovewicked and equally intense for Giuseppinaa widow of a noble family who will steal his heart and mind.

We will not stay here to talk about how the life of Napoleon’s protagonist unfolds, it is known history and certainly does not need our examination, but what we can certainly say is that the historical events that characterize the life of this legend are all present, and well imprinted on the celluloid, although in some cases we would have liked to see morebut we’ll get there.

Emperor or jester?

Ridley Scott’s Napoleon is undoubtedly a biographical film, made nevertheless brutally didactic and not very empathetic: in 1492 – The conquest of paradise (by the same director) we too felt next to Columbus, almost as if we were on board the 3 caravels, and in the aforementioned The Crusades – Kingdom of Heaven we were all next to Balian of Ibelin, experiencing his pain and his spiritual rebirth. Unfortunately in Napoleon all this does not happen.

We are under the thumb of a camera that rages in the life of the protagonist, as if we were inside a late 18th century Big Brother, full of jokes, moments as dystopian as they are hilarious.

Everything is reduced to mere dates that appear at the side of the screen, sometimes skipping decades from the previous scene. Maybe Napoleon was flirting, and suddenly we find ourselves on a battlefield while our hero in voiceover writes to Giuseppina. This mechanism continues throughout the film, alternating moments of “intimacy” (in quotation marks, because the relationship between Napoleon and Josephine is to say the least grotesque) to well-executed war campaigns.

Joaquin Phoenix try by all means shake off The Joker but it really is difficultfor him and for us, who in every hysterical laugh we find the character that marked the history of this actor.

Josephine it’s the light at the end of the tunnel of this crazy and unpleasant film. Played by the beautiful and sensual Vanessa Kirbythe latter proves to be more good than beautiful, which is not a simple thing given that the costume designers did nothing to omit her charms, highlighting necklines and push ups as if it were nothing, where possible.

It matters little, Kirby gave us her best performance yetgiving us a woman full of fragility, but endowed with an unshakable strength, similar in many respects to Sibyl de The Crusades and how strong Marguerite de Carrouges in The Last Duel.

A Waterloo on celluloid

Napoleon is a film about an emperor, a general and a manwhich however inexorably founders towards defeat: dialogues sometimes lacking in meaning, scenes bordering on decency (and common sense), a graphic rendering in low quality CGI. In short, one Waterloo saves from a corner from total insufficiency only thanks to some elements.

The photography it is undoubtedly the first of these, sometimes sublime, to the point that there was a strong desire to pause and admire the picture we had in front of us. Another element impeccable direction, with some wide shots of the Battle of Waterloo being among the best sequences of the last 10 years. Furthermore, the aforementioned extraordinary presence of Vanessa Kirby That donate Really light to this desolate darkness (although they also made her slip up). Finally i costumes that I am a strong point of the scene as much as the scenarios, such as faithfully reproduced villas and ballrooms.

Napoleon is a film of appearance, without substancelight years away from the stylistic perfection of other works, and above all incomplete: all is missing political life of Napoleon (which for those who don’t know, has still influenced many modern laws today, the Napoleonic Code is an example of inalienable right ed.), but also the relationship that theEmperor he had with his people (except for one or two minor scenes), and the absence of passion for science and art, essential in the figure of Napoleon Bonaparte.

Of course, the idea that leaves a bad taste in the mouth there are so many minutes left compared to what they showed us, yet we really struggle to imagine how those minutes could clearly change certain sensations. We wonder if a longer duration can really revive this film than alone leads itself towards oblivion of oblivion.