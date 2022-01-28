Mexico. José María Napoleón Ruíz Narvaéz, known artistically as Napoleón, is today a singer-songwriter and music producer recognized for his work and admired by the public, but years ago he lived through difficult times.

Napoleon found it necessary to open a grocery store forTo survive at a time when he was beginning to “stand out” in music, but was vetoed by Televisa and was left without a job.

In an interview with a media outlet with national circulation, Napoleón, singer of hits like Hombre and Pajarillo, remembers the difficult times he lived through decades ago and they made him mature and grow as a person.

The singer was forced to leave the world of entertainment to open a grocery store, since he did not get a job and there were many expenses, he recalls.

Napoleon, who is currently 73 years old, He remembers that in those years Televisa supported him in his career, but vetoed him because he signed a contract with a record company and that bothered the executives of said television station.

The artist cites that he became aware of the veto after being invited to a special on the program Siempre en Domingo, with the late Raúl Velasco, and also found out why.

At that time Napoleon tried to resume his work as a bullfighter, but it went wrong, so he did not think much about it. to open a business that gave him to live and get ahead little by little of the bad streak, until he began to do well again in music.

José María Napoleón in his youth had sad moments, since being in relationship with the deceased actress Alma Muriel, they had a baby, who only lived a few months and unfortunately died; After the fact, Mrs. Muriel and he ended their engagement as a couple.

Napoleón, originally from Aguascalientes, Mexico, did not stop insisting, having faith and persisting until he was able to rebuild his career as a singer and success came to him, for which he now has an admirable career and is one of the best Mexican singer-songwriters. creator of musical successes such as Leña verde, Vive, After both and Live.