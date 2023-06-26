Controversial, senator, belligerent, mining leader. All, adjectives for a single name: Napoleón Gómez Urrutia, the general secretary of the National Union of Mine Workers. An economist by profession, heir to the union leadership at the hands of his father, Napoleón Gómez Sada, the now also senator for Morena can boast of being the leader of the mining workers for more than 21 years. His leadership, however, has been marked by allegations of alleged misappropriation of funds, frontal opposition from large companies such as Grupo México, and a 12-year self-exile in Canada. And despite all this, Gómez Urrutia continues to lead one of the most important unions in the country with a pool of 14,000 members.

The last battle of the 78-year-old union leader broke out this week when the mining company Grupo México, the main copper producer in the country, accused him of being behind the labor complaint filed by the United States against them for alleged violations of freedom of expression. union association. The company, owned by millionaire Germán Larrea, assured that the accusation was orchestrated by Gómez Urrutia to obtain a new political space and thus avoid paying an award of 55 million dollars that, supposedly, he owes to his affiliates.

Gómez Urrutia ignored the incendiary accusation and preferred to occupy his time these days to congratulate the recently appointed Secretary of Labor, Marath Bolaños: “I am confident in his commitment to this new task to consolidate the transformation in the culture of work, full well-being and the prosperity of the Mexican workers”, he wrote through his Twitter account. A significant gesture given that a few hours before the president of Mexico himself, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, revealed in his morning conference the bad relationship between the previous secretary, Luisa María Alcalde, and the mining leader.

One more controversy to a character that since he assumed the reins of the syndicate, in 2002, has not gone unnoticed. He was born in Monterrey Nuevo León, studied Economics at Unam and has studies at Oxford. His political career began in the labor sector of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). In 2002, with the death of his father, Napoleón Gómez Sada, he inherited the general secretary of the mining union, a post he continues to hold with wide approval ratings from the workers.

Far from shying away from confrontation, Gómez Urrutia has used it to his advantage. In 2006, after the collapse of a Grupo México mine in Pasta de Conchos, Coahuila —in which 65 miners lost their lives— the union leader was one of the first to directly accuse Larrea of ​​the tragedy. The union leader has been one of the most critical voices against the mining company and its owner for working conditions and alleged negligent practices in environmental matters.

Gómez Urrutia’s career has also accumulated its own controversies, accusations and complaints. The same year as the Pasta de Conchos tragedy, in 2006, he was accused of an alleged diversion of resources for an alleged fraud of 55 million dollars to the detriment of the mine workers. After the accusations against him, Gómez Urrutia went into self-exile in Canada. From there he exercised his union leadership, met with other union associations and threw darts against his detractors. After 12 years away, he returned to Mexico in 2018 at the hands of López Obrador, who offered him a seat in the Senate. Upon his return, Gómez Urrutia affirmed in style that he was the victim of “political persecution” maneuvered by the PAN governments of Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderón and by the mining businessmen.

Now, from his fore in the Legislative Branch, the mining leader has not kept his clear opposition to the big mining companies, to the point of promoting the latest reform for the sector through which the prerogatives of concessions and permits for companies in the draft of Grupo México, Minera Frisco and Fresnillo. The changes have not been for less if one considers that Mexico is the main producer of silver in the world and one of the largest extractors of gold and copper. The more than 200 mining companies that operate in the country employ more than 300,000 people directly.

Manuel Fuentes, an expert in labor law, acknowledges that the miner’s leader is a controversial character, however, he warns that he enjoys such popularity that it has allowed him to continue leading the union, even abroad. Fuentes mentions as one of the main successes of his leadership that he has achieved salary increases above the national average for his union members. “The mining union is one of the most active in fights for contract ownership, it is a living and combative union,” he says.

Gómez Urrutia, despite all the complaints and controversies against him, continues to be supported by the miners because he has obtained salary benefits and better working conditions for his affiliates. “Over the years, his personal image has strengthened a lot and it seems to me that this attribute has contributed to a leadership that has kept the union together,” concludes the legal specialist.

