On May 5, 1821, Napoleon Bonaparte died at the age of 51, in Saint Helena. Two hundred years after his death, the emperor continues to give people talk. Visionary Genius or True Tyrant? France 24 proposes a retrospective on the different controversies surrounding his personality.

“That man, whose genius I admire and despotism,” summed up François-René de Chateaubriand. For two centuries, Napoleon Bonaparte has not ceased to be the subject of controversy. Worshiped or criticized, he is sometimes considered “The Eagle”, a brilliant strategist, and other times as “The Ogre” warrior, misogynist and restorer of slavery.

The bicentennial of his death is the occasion to reignite once again the controversies surrounding this figure in the History of France. Although some consider that this date should not even be commemorated, the historian Charles-Éloi Vial, author of several works on the subject, among which ‘Napoléon – La certitude et l’ambition’ (‘Napoleon – Certainty and ambition’ ), makes a retrospective for France 24 on the shadows that cover “the Little Cape”.

France 24: Promoted to general at the age of 24, then to general-in-chief of the army of the Interior at 26, Napoleon had a blazing rise. A key man in the coup d’état of Brumaire 18 of the year VIII (November 9, 1799), he triumphed by seizing the Consulate before taking power as First Consul “for life”, later crowning himself as Emperor of the French on December 2, 1804. Napoleon seized control of France and established a police state. Would you qualify him as a visionary or a tyrant?

Charles-Éloi Vial: The term tyrant can be a bit strong, that of visionary too: in history you have to know how to adopt nuanced points of view and admit that Napoleon was not black or white: his government had very good aspects, particularly at the level of administration, but he ran France in a very authoritarian way, privileging equality over freedom, which of course can impress us. More than a tyrant or a visionary, he was simply a man, with his qualities and his shortcomings.

Reproduction of a portrait of Napoleon painted in December 1804 on the occasion of his coronation. AFP

In any case, would it be possible to point out that his ambition was excessive?

Naturally, it is possible to blame him. His ambition takes him very high and allows him to become emperor at 35 years old. But that same ambition also leads him to launch into excessive war against Russia in 1812, to go to war again in 1813 and 1814, to stubbornly refuse to make peace, and to attempt a last comeback in 1815, resulting in the defeat of Waterloo. His ambition misleads him. It drags the “Great Empire” in its fall, but immediately shows itself capable of transcending it in Santa Elena, laying the foundations of its legend.

At the beginning of his reign, everything went well for him, particularly on the battlefields, such as at Austerlitz, a year later, on the very day of his coronation. Intoxicated, Napoleon does not rest. After their return to power in 1815, the Napoleonic armies no longer measure up and are defeated at Waterloo. Did you like war too much?

Napoleon himself said that he loved war as an artist. He was comfortable on the battlefields because he was able to display his extraordinary military talents, something that everyone, even his enemies, readily acknowledged. Most of the wars of that time are defensive, until 1808, at which time he lets himself be carried away by his ambition. In Spain, especially in Russia, he shows that he makes war first of all for the love of glory. The challenges are increasing, the death toll increases and the battles are getting bloodier. This being the case, it is estimated that around a million French soldiers died during the wars of the Revolution and the Empire, a figure that is certainly very high, but is lower than that of contemporary conflicts.

Others talk about their lack of sensitivity to human pain. What was that really like?

The testimonies on this subject are divided. Some describe him as an insensitive being, others as someone very attentive to diseases, to the suffering of his relatives, recommending remedies for his brothers or his wife in his letters. He simply does not have the same attitude when he is in his duties as warchief as when he is in his role as a private man. His decision to euthanize the sick in Jaffa, during the Egypt expedition, gave much to talk about. Now, even forcing himself to be insensitive, he is moved, as happened after the particularly bloody battle of Eylau, where he was affected by the sight of blood on snow.

Napoleon perfected the modern, centralized State, and promulgated the Civil Code in 1804. But the latter imposes the patriarchal model and affirms the legal incapacity of married women. After having married Joséphine de Beauharnais, he repudiates her because she does not give him an heir. Today, Napoleon is branded a misogyny. Is it an appropriate term?

Napoleon does not escape the prejudices of his time. He seems to have given little thought to the feminine condition, but he still reasoned like an 18th century man and certainly not a 21st century man. However, it is possible to point out that the Civil Code, however imperfect, recognizes a legal existence for women, and that there is a difference between the right as it is enunciated and the reality of society, something that is not necessarily perceived today: for example, the most recent archival research returns to the role of women who ran farms or businesses alone.

It is also forgotten that Napoleon held many women in high esteem. Although he used prejudice to discredit his political enemies like Germaine de Staël, he received advice from some women, notably Joséphine. He was undoubtedly the first sovereign to entrust a diplomatic mission to a woman, the Countess de Brignole, in 1813; appoints his sister Elisa to the command of the Grand Duchy of Tuscany and, finally, entrusts the regency of the Empire to his wife Marie-Louise, who governs for him for a year and a half, signs the decrees, orders the recruitment of soldiers and validate death sentences instead.

In 1802, Bonaparte, become First Consul, decides to keep slavery “In accordance with the laws and regulations before 1789”, the first action to restore it, although it had been abolished by the Convention in 1794. Two centuries later, today it is the main criticism that arises against it. Is it justified?

In the face of slavery, Napoleon’s attitude is ambivalent: he frees hundreds of slaves in Malta in 1789, then forcibly recruits slaves into Egypt’s army a few weeks later. For years, one of his most faithful servants is a former slave, the Mamluk Rustam Raza, named Rustan. From a moral point of view, the reestablishment of slavery is, of course, an egregious mistake and a stain on the Consulate’s record, which undoubtedly impressed at that time and which continues to impress us even today, with very just cause. Bonaparte wanted to act too quickly, without thinking, seeking short-term profit and stability, something that is indeed quite symptomatic of his practice of power, where great ideas are often put at risk out of sheer pragmatism. Without a doubt, he ended up regretting that decision and understood that posterity would reproach him. He ordered the abolition of the slave trade during his brief return to power in 1815, and in Santa Elena he will try to free some slaves from the island with whom he had the opportunity to speak.

That said, it is very good that the issue of slavery is addressed, historians have talked about it for decades without interest to the general public, and the attention that has recently been given to this subject shows that the way of considering Napoleon It is evolving. It is no longer a myth a little fossilized by its legend. Years of critical publications, trying to put his regime in perspective and escape the prism of glory, ended up paying off. The general public is moving away from that vision inherited from the Third Republic of an invincible and infallible Napoleon, and it is now better understood that his record can be questioned and reassessed, with very just cause.

The Divorce of Empress Joséphine, December 15, 1809, by Henri-Frédéric Schopin. © Wikimedia

Two hundred years after your death, what do you think about the controversies? Should or should this bicentennial be commemorated?

The question is to know who and what to commemorate in 2021: for me, it is above all about remembering that two hundred years ago, with the death of Napoleon, an extraordinary, tragic, agitated and complex sequence of our history came to an end, which It begins in 1789 and ends with Waterloo. The disappearance of the emperor is the end of an era that he embodied, whether we like it or not, and that marked the millions of French who lived under his regime, and it is perhaps of them that it would also be necessary to remember, whether civil or military.

It is also an opportunity for historians to present the fruit of more than fifty years of research, from the beginning of the commemorations with the bicentennial of Napoleon’s birth in 1969, where – as I said – a terribly static vision of the emperor was passed. as an omniscient and invincible genius, to that of a much more nuanced character. In 2021 the First Empire is much better known than a few decades ago, and knowledge about the period is constantly increasing as there are still so many archives to examine. In this way, the subject of slavery has been the subject of multiple publications, works have been dedicated to homosexuality under the Empire, the condition of women has also been studied and, more generally, the functioning of society and the Management gears are less nebulous than before.

It is very paradoxical to think that Napoleon is the most studied character in the world but that there is still much to discover. The media hype around the bicentennial is therefore an excellent occasion to publicize on a large scale the most recent university research and, precisely, if there are controversies, perhaps it is also because the view that the general public may have about Napoleon is now less subject to legend and is more influenced by historical criticism.

This article was adapted from its original in French