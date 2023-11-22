‘Napoleon’ will be the 29th film to be directed by Ridley Scott, who was also in charge of important feature films such as ‘Alien’ (1979), ‘Blade Runner’ (1982), ‘Thelma & Louise’ (1991), ‘Gladiator’ (2000), ‘Hannibal’ (2001 ), among others. This film will be based on the life of the historic French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and he will tell us the details of his rise and fall, as well as the details of the relationship he had with Josephine de Beauharnais, whom he married.

In this note we will tell you all the details about the actors that make up the cast of ‘Napoleon’as well as the characters they play and their function within the film.

What actors make up the cast of ‘Napoleon’?

1. Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte

The 49-year-old American actor, who won the Oscar for best actor for his role in ‘Joker’ (2019), will star in ‘Napoleon’. This will be the second time that Phoenix is ​​under the orders of Ridley Scott after his work as Emperor Commodus in ‘Gladiator’, a film that already has a sequel scheduled for 2024.

Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte. Photo: Apple TV+

2. Vanessa Kirby as Josephine de Beauharnais

British actress Vanessa Kirby will play Josephine de Beauharnais, Napoleon’s first wife. Kirby played notable roles in various films such as ‘Mission: Impossible: Fallout’ (2018), ‘The Fast and the Furious: Hobbs & Shaw’ (2019), ‘Mission: Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1’ (2023). In addition, she was nominated for an Oscar in 2021 for best actress for her role in ‘Pieces of a Woman’.

Vanessa Kirby as Josephine de Beauharnais. Photo: Apple TV+

3. Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras

Tahar Rahim is a French actor with Algerian roots who will play Paul Barras, a French revolutionary who was the main political leader of the Directory between 1795 and 1799. The 42-year-old actor, a native of Belfort, worked in different films such as ‘A Prophet ‘ (2009), ‘Black Gold’ (2011), ‘The Past’ (2013), etc., and Ezekiel Sims will be the villain of the next film ‘Madame Web’.

Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras. Photo: Apple TV+

4. Rupert Everett as Arthur Wellesley

The English-born actor will play the role of Arthur Wellesley, Duke of Wellington, who was a British soldier, politician and statesman. Everett was part of the cast of important films such as ‘Prêt-à-Porter’ (1994), ‘Shakespeare in Love’ (1998), ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ (2002), among others. Additionally, he voiced him in the ‘Shrek’ saga to play Prince Charming.

Rupert Everett as Arthur Wellesley. Photo: Apple TV+

5. Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Junot

Mark Bonnar is a Scottish actor who will play Jean-Andoche Junot in ‘Napoleon’, a French soldier during the French Revolution and general in the Napoleonic Wars. Bonnar participated in various films and series, as well as lent his voice to various characters in video games.

Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Junot. Photo: Instagram Mark Bonnar

Who completes the cast of ‘Napoleon’?

Ben Miles as Caulaincourt

Ian McNeice as Louis XVIII

Catherine Walker as Marie Antoinette

Paul Rhys as Talleyrand

Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte

John Hollingworth as Marshal Ney

Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout

Scott Handy as Marshal Berthier

Edouard Philipponnat as Tsar Alexander

Sam Crane as Jacques-Louis David.

