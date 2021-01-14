Napoleon Bonaparte has inspired an infinity of biographical films or allusive to some episode of its attractive history. From that classic silent film marathon of 1927 to Stanley Kubrick’s unfinished pharaonic project in the ’70s, the figure of the French statesman remains at the forefront of filmmakers and industry executives.

It is enough to review two news items of the day to confirm that idea. One of them involves Netflix, which teamed up with the French Cinematheque to restore the full version of seven hours of Napoleon, directed in 1927 by Abel Gance, which explores the childhood and early military career of the leader of the French Revolution.

The Cinematheque, a private entity with public funding created in 1936 to preserve and disseminate film heritage, announced this Thursday the collaboration with the streaming giant, which seeks to “support the preservation and splendor of French and international cinema and favor its transmission”.

The figure of Napoleon Bonaparte inspired countless films. Ridley Scott is preparing a film about the French statesman. / Archive

Netflix it thus joins this great conservation project that the Cinematheque began in 2008 under the direction of the director and researcher Georges Mourier, supported by Éclair Classics laboratories.

“Many new features, such as cameras mounted on horses or the final triptych make Napoleon a revolutionary movie at the technical level, “said the institution about a film that suffered abuse since its first screening, but the investigations of the Cinematheque have made it possible to recover and paste pieces of the tape.

To that news is added that of Apple Studios, which announced today that it will produce Kitbag, an ambitious film about Napoleon Bonaparte that reunites director Ridley Scott with actor Joaquin Phoenix after their successful collaboration in Gladiator (2000).

The “Napoleon” poster, the biopic of Abel Gance.

“Napoleon is a man for whom I have always been fascinated,” Scott told the portal today Deadline. “He came out of nowhere to command everything, while unleashing a romantic war with his unfaithful wife Josefina. He conquered the world to try to win her love, and when he couldn’t he conquered it to destroy her, and he destroyed himself in the process, “he added.

With the project of Kitbag, which was unveiled last October, Joaquin Phoenix will once again put on the costume of an emperor, after that cruel Commodus of the Roman Empire who was challenged by the gladiator Maximus, played by Russell Crowe.

Scott’s new movie will be a look at the origins of Napoleon and a portrait of his military ambition without neglecting how his love for his wife Josefina marked him.

Joaquin Phoenix will be the new Napoleon in Ridley Scott’s film, who already directed him in “Gladiator.”

David Scarpa, who wrote All the money in the world (2017) -on the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III- for Scott, he will be in charge of the script of Kitbag. “No actor could play Napoleon like Joaquin,” said Scott.

“He created one of the most complex emperors in film history in Gladiator, and we will create another like that with his Napoleon. The script written by David Scarpa is brilliant, and there is no better partner than Apple to bring a story like this to the global public, “he added.

The pandemic does not appear to have affected the prolific director of Alien (1979), Blade runner (1982), Black rain (1989), Hannibal (2001) and so many other box office hits. The Brit has just finished filming The last duel, another historical project that revolves around a knight and a squire who resolve their differences by measuring themselves with the sword, starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck.

Adam Driver on the set of Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel.

As if that were not enough, Scott plans to start filming Gucci, a powerful film directed by Lady Gaga about the murder of Maurizio Gucci, a prominent member of the family that created the famous Italian fashion brand. Robert de Niro, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Adam Driver and Jared Leto are some of the heavyweights that sounded to accompany the pop star.

