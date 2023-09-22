The King of Europe has started the season in the best possible way, winning the first six official matches he has had ahead of him. Ancelotti’s men have found a way to score three by three despite not being able to count on players of the caliber of Vinicius Jr, Thibaut Courtois or Éder Militao who are still injured. It will be the first time that these two teams meet in the Champions League. Below we show you everything you need to know in advance of this meeting:
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
Livestream: DirecTV
Livestream: Sky or Blue to Go
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Bologna
|
07/24
|
A series
|
Udinese
|
07/27
|
A series
|
Lecce
|
07/30
|
A series
|
real Madrid
|
3/10
|
UCL
|
Fiorentina
|
8/10
|
A series
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
09/24
|
The league
|
The Palms
|
09/27
|
The league
|
Girona
|
09/30
|
The league
|
Naples
|
3/10
|
UCL
|
Osasuna
|
8/10
|
The league
Goalie: Meret
Defending: Di Lorenzo, Ostigar, Jesús, Oliveira
Half: Zielinski, Lobotka, Anguisa
Lead: Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen, Politano
Goalie: Kepa
Defending: D. Carvajal, A. Rüdiger, D. Alaba, F. García
Half: A. Tchouaméni, F. Valverde, T. Kroos.
Lead: Vini Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu
At Real Madrid, neither Courtois nor Militao will be available for this match, as they will not reappear until the end of the season. In the case of Naples they will not be able to count on either Rrahmani or Gollini, although the latter seems to be able to make it to the match.
|
Result
|
Date
|
Competition
|
1-3
|
March 7, 2017
|
UCL
|
3-1
|
February 15, 2017
|
UCL
Naples 1-3 Real Madrid
