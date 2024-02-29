Matchday 27 of Serie A brings us a real great game between two of the great teams in Italian football that, although they live different dynamics, are sure to show a great spectacle to the viewer. For its part, Napoli is going through a complicated season, placed ninth in the league standings, and waiting for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against FC Barcelona to be played. The team has not quite started, and this match could be a before and after for the Neapolitans.
On the other hand, Juventus, after being left out of European competitions last year, has recovered and is currently second in the table, with players performing at a good level, so they need to add the three points to try to reduce the distance with the first classified.
City: Naples
Stadium: Diego Armando Maradona
Date: Sunday March 3
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina, 13:45 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
To be confirmed
Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Star+, ESPN
Paramount+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Cagliari
|
1-1
|
A series
|
FC Barcelona
|
1-1
|
Champions League
|
Genoa
|
1-1
|
A series
|
Milan
|
1-0 D
|
A series
|
Hellas Verona
|
2-1V
|
A series
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Frosinone
|
3-2V
|
A series
|
Hellas Verona
|
2-2
|
A series
|
Udinese
|
0-1D
|
A series
|
Inter de Milan
|
1-0 D
|
A series
|
Empoli
|
1-1
|
A series
Naples: Ngonge is only in doubt due to physical problems.
Juventus: De Sciglio with a torn cruciate ligament, Moise Kean with a leg injury, Perin with knee problems, Danilo with an ankle injury, McKennie with a shoulder injury, Rabiot with a leg injury. Fagioli will also not be available due to a disciplinary sanction.
Naples: Merer, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Olivera, Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Cáculo, Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.
Juventus: Szczesny, Gatti, Bremer, Rugani, Cambiaso, Alcaraz, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic, Chiesa, Vlahovic.
Naples 1-1 Juventus
