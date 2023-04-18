Eighteen precautionary measures were notified by the Dia of Naples as part of an investigation coordinated by the Dia on an alleged agreement between the Camorra and politicians in the Municipality of Melito di Naples on the occasion of the elections which took place on 3 and 4 October 2021. The measures issued by the investigating judge of Naples also concern the mayor of Melito, the president of the municipal council, two other municipal councilors and the coordinator for Melito of the company in charge of the urban hygiene service, father of a municipal councilor candidate for mayor in the October elections 2021. All are accused, in various capacities, of the crimes of mafia political electoral exchange, attacks on the political rights of the citizen, mafia-type association, corruption, external competition in mafia association, attempted extortion.

Thirty-eight years old, married and father of a little girl, Luciano Mottola entered politics at a very young age, setting aside the passion for journalism that had seen him work hard for a local newspaper. His mentor is Antonio Amente, political historian of Melito. Mottola followed in his footsteps with passion, stood as a candidate in support of him and was elected as deputy mayor. When Amente dies of Covid during his mandate as mayor, Mottola takes the management of public affairs on his shoulders: from deputy mayor he becomes acting mayor, a position he holds until March 2021 when he expires following the distrust of 13 councilors. Then the new elections, which took place in October 2021, with Mottola prevailing over Domenique Pellecchia in the runoff. Supported by ten lists, including that of the Brothers of Italy, Mottola collects 51.48% of the preferences, detaching Pellecchia by a few percentage points which, supported by seven lists (including that of the Democratic Party and 5Stelle) stops at 48, 52% of the votes. Also very active on social media, through which he recounts the steps of his administration and rejects political attacks, Mottola has repeatedly launched cries for help to the state for Melito, a difficult city also due to the suffocating presence of organized crime. In September 2022, following the murder of a professor, he said: “We are left alone by the state, crime is out of control here”.