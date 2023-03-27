“It is imperative that patients who have low vitamin D values ​​are treated. The data show that it is not so much the type of administration, but” counts “the amount of cumulative dose of vitamin D that is administered, and it is above all important to evaluate the characteristics and possible adherence of the patient, otherwise the treatment is useless”. These are the words of Nicola Napoli, full professor of Endocrinology at the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome, on the sidelines of the Skeletal Endocrinology Meeting 2023, the tenth historic and traditional event dedicated to skeletal diseases, organized in Stresa by Gioseg – Glucocorticoid Induced Osteoporosis Skeletal Endocrinology Group.

Naples also expressed itself on the new Note 96 released last month by Aifa (Italian Medicines Agency), which modifies the methods of prescribing by the NHS for drugs classified in group A based on colecalciferol, colecalciferol/calcium salts and calcifediol for the prevention and treatment of vitamin D deficiency in the adult population (over 18 years of age): “It has further reduced the treatability threshold, bringing it even lower than the previous one. However, it remains guaranteed, under reimbursement, to patients who use drugs for osteoporosis or who have other osteopathies”.