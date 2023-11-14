Naples and Tudor, De Laurentis’ offer and doubts

Igor Tudor in pole position for Napoli’s bench which will change shortly with the upcoming dismissal of Rudy Garcia (the defeat at home against Empoli was the straw that broke the camel’s back, while in the championship the team sank to -10 behind Inter). But, it’s not done.

The former coach of Marseille, Udinese and Verona (as well as Pirlo’s deputy in the Maestro’s year on the Juventus bench) he was convinced to sign with the Italian champion club despite asking for 2 years (until June 2025) and the offer is for 7 months (i.e. at the end of the season) with the option of renewal for the Neapolitan club. But doubts remain about his playing form (three-man defence, while the mantra that has led the Neapolitans to grow over the years up to the scudetto is with a 4-man backline).

Naples-Tudor? De Laurentiis meets Mazzarri

And Aurelio De Laurentis took a few hours to reflect, which he will also occupy with a meeting in the next few hours. Who will see the president of Naples? Walter Mazzarri. A coach who knows the environment well, he has done very well in the past in the shadow of Vesuvius and would be a perfect ferryman in view of far-reaching decisions next season (let’s not forget Napoli’s appreciation for Farioli from Nice). Of course, it should be remembered that Mazzarri also usually plays with a 3-man defence…

So what? The race now seems to be two-way (therefore Fabio Cannavaro’s prices are falling): Tudor is the favorite and Mazzarri attempts a comeback in the photo finish. Let’s not expect a soap opera, the goal is to have the new Napoli coach in Volturno within 24 hours. The post-Garcia era has already begun.

