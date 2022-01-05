These are days of real earthquake in Naples. The protagonist is Lorenzo Insigne who has closed the agreement with Toronto FC to go and play in Canada from next July. There is also the Covid-19 issue which has strongly affected the Azzurri and new positivity is always emerging. However, it should not be forgotten that the market is open and Napoli had to replace the void left by the departure of Kostas Manolas.

TUANZEBE ARRIVES – The hottest name was that of Axel Tuanzebe, Manchester United class ’97 defender on loan to Aston Villa. After days of waiting and bureaucratic resolutions it is finally done, the signature on the contract arrives that will bring the player on loan to Naples for the next six months. The formula of the operation provides for a dry loan set at 500 thousand euros plus another 500 thousand euros of bonus on the basis of easily reachable conditions on attendance. For the official, only the medical examinations that the player will undergo in the next few days at Villa Stuart in Rome are missing, before joining his new mates on Friday or Saturday.