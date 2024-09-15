On the afternoon of Sunday 15 September 2024, a 30-year-old tourist from Padua was seriously injured in Spanish Quarters of Naples. While she was walking with her boyfriend through the narrow streets of the center, a vase fell from above, hitting her on the head. The accident occurred around 4 pm in vico Sant’Anna di Palazzo, near the Gradoni di Chiaia.

The rescue was immediate: some passers-by immediately contacted 118, and an ambulance arrived on the scene in a few minutes. The girl was transported in red code to theOld Pellegrini Hospital. Her conditions immediately appeared critical: at the time of hospitalization, she was unconscious and had a head trauma with cerebral hemorrhage. After being intubated, she was urgently transferred to theHospital of the Sea for neurosurgery. The young woman is currently in intensive care and fighting for her life.

The circumstances of the accident are still unclear. According to initial reports, the vase fell from a balcony or terrace. The shards were collected and seized by the State Police, who arrived on site to conduct investigations. Local Police officers, already present nearby, intervened promptly, followed by other patrols and the fire brigade. At the moment, they are trying to understand exactly from which building the object fell and whether there are any responsibility by the owners.

The victim’s boyfriend, who was with her at the time of the incident, remained in shock while assisting in the rescue operations. The authorities are trying to collect further testimonies to reconstruct the dynamics of the incident and understand whether the vase’s fall was accidental or caused by negligence.