Naples, tourist from Padua hit on the head by a vase while on a trip: now she is in a coma

A thirty-year-old woman from Padua is in a coma after being hit on the head by an object that fell from a building in the Spanish Quarter of Naples

A woman from Padua is now in a coma after being hit on the head by a vase while on a trip to NaplesThe thirty-year-old Chiara Jaconis he was walking calmly through the Spanish Quarters with a friend when an onyx artifact in the shape of an elephant fell from the third floor of a building, seriously injuring her. The tragedy occurred on Sunday afternoon in via Sant’Anna di Palazzowhich was packed with tourists at the time of the incident. The person who was with Chiara was unharmed. The couple was supposed to leave in the evening.

The woman was immediately assisted by two passing doctors who proceeded to call the 118 and to give her the cardiac message. The ambulance arrived on the scene immediately transported her in very serious condition to the nearby Vecchio Pellegrini hospital. Due to the serious brain trauma she was then transferred to theHospital of the Sea where he underwent emergency surgery. The police are investigating to reconstruct what happened.