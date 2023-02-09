Rome (dpa)

The confrontation between the top and the bottom, Naples, will meet with its guest, Cremonese, on Sunday evening, in the twenty-second stage of the Italian Football League.

Napoli is at the top of the Italian League standings table with 56 points, 13 points behind its nearest rivals Inter Milan, while Cremonese is at the bottom of the standings with eight points, ten points behind the last safety positions. Naples raises the slogan of revenge against Cremonese, who ousted him from the round of sixteen of the Italian Cup, by beating him 5/4 with penalty kicks, after their match ended in a two-goal draw on January 17.

With the exception of this defeat, Napoli is recording an exceptional career this season, under the leadership of coach Luciano Spalletti, whether in the Italian League or in the European Champions League, where a difficult confrontation awaits him with his German host Eintracht Frankfurt on February 21, in the first leg of the sixteenth round of the continental championship.

Napoli has achieved five consecutive victories since its first defeat this season, at Inter Milan with a goal without a response, and the team is looking for its nineteenth victory in exchange for two draws and one defeat, to approach a new step from the title that has been absent from its coffers for more than thirty years.

Napoli won the Italian league title twice before, in the 1986/1987 and 1989/1990 seasons, and the fans have been waiting for a very long time to see their team on the podium, but it seems that the dream is on its way to come true this season. And Napoli can move away from the lead by 16 points from its closest pursuers, albeit temporarily, pending the confrontation between Inter Milan and its host Sampdoria on Monday evening.

Inter Milan lost once since the resumption of the Italian League season, by falling to its guest Empoli with two goals to one, at a time when it won four times and tied once, and it also reached the golden square of the Italian Cup.

However, Inter Milan’s task may not be easy at Sampdoria, which suffers greatly from the specter of relegation, as it occupies the penultimate position with ten points, eight points behind the last safety positions.

On Saturday, the Olympic Stadium will witness a strong confrontation between fourth-placed Lazio and fifth-placed Atlanta.

Lazio is looking forward to regaining its balance, after failing to achieve any victory in the last three matches, as it drew with its guest Fiorentina and its host Verona with a goal for the same, and was eliminated from the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup by Juventus.

Atlanta was also knocked out of the Italian Cup quarter-finals by Inter Milan, and lost its last league match against host Sassuolo with a goal for the same.

On Saturday, Roma will also meet third place with 40 points, with its host Lecce, who is in fourteenth place with 23 points.

The twenty-second round of the Italian League begins tomorrow, Friday, with Milan’s match with its guest, Turin. Milan, the defending champion, ranks sixth with 36 points, and hopes to get a step closer to the golden square to revive its European hopes, at a time when Turin comes in seventh place with 30 points, and in turn seeks to take another step closer to reserving its seat in one of the continental championships.

On Sunday, Juventus will meet its guest, Fiorentina, after the “old lady”’s hopes of competing, whether for the title or to qualify for one of the European championships, diminished, after deducting 15 points from his balance for his involvement in financial irregularities.

Juventus ranks twelfth with 26 points, and Fiorentina comes in thirteenth with 24 points. In the remaining matches, Empoli will meet Spezia on Saturday, Udinese will meet Sassuolo, Bologna will meet Monza on Sunday, and Verona will meet Salernitana on Monday.