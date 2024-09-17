Chiara Jaconis, a thirty-year-old from Padua who was hit by a vase that fell from a balcony in the Spanish Quarter of Naples, died after two days in hospital

The 30-year-old tourist from Padua who was hit on the head by a vase that fell from a balcony two days ago has died Spanish Quarters, in the historic center of NaplesThis is learned from sources of theASL Naples 1.

Chiara Jaconis she was hospitalized inHospital of the Sea. Other tests carried out yesterday confirmed the seriousness of the case. The Naples Prosecutor’s Office is currently investigating what happened. The young tourist, 30 years old, was walking through the streets of Naples on Sunday when she was hit on the head by the object that fell from a balcony in via Saint Anna of the Palace. She died after less than two days of hospitalization due to the trauma she suffered to her head. Her body remains at the disposal of the prosecutor for an autopsy. An investigation has been opened for manslaughter The Naples Prosecutor’s Office he is hypothesizing the crime of manslaughter, currently against unknown persons, for the death of the 30-year-old.

The investigation file was initially opened immediately after the events with the hypothesis of very serious negligent injuries. In this case, the Prosecutor’s Office delegated the investigation to the police officers of the Flying Squad, together with the San Ferdinando and Montecalvario police stations, who had already carried out the first surveys on site. The hypothesis revolves around a lack of surveillance of the object.