A family lunch turned tragic in Naples, where a 92-year-old woman died and four other people, all related to each other, were hospitalized after eating poisonous mushrooms. Among the hospitalized, two are in intensive care. Two others are in conditions that do not cause concern. All five belong to a single family nucleus.

One of them – as was reported to the doctors who took care of them – went on Friday to the area behind the ‘Monaldi’ hospital in Naples (located on the Camaldoli hill, where there are , chestnuts and Mediterranean pines) and picked mushrooms. They would have sprung up after the heavy rains of the past few days. They would have sprung up after the heavy rains of the past few days. Mushrooms that apparently looked like nails and that they would have eaten on Saturday. During the night, however, they fell ill.

There was nothing they could do for the elderly woman: hospitalization was triggered for the other four.

#Naples #pick #mushrooms #woods #hospital #dead #intoxicated