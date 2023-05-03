Ironies, jokes and teasing after the words of the Napoli president. There are those who applaud him and those who remember the investigations into capital gains: “If he’s honest, let the magistrates tell him”

Applause and accusations. Yesterday’s words by Aurelio De Laurentiis – “Sometimes we finished second and we should have finished first. I feel I’ve won more championships, especially that of honesty” – the reactions of the fans on social media have been triggered. Of love from the Neapolitans, a little less from the others, especially from the Juventus side.

Pros — Many messages of approval and compliments. From “We’re happy about it this time”, to “finally he taught how to manage and how to make yourself respected. And now give me another moral”.

In addition to the game, it was the project that conquered: “De Laurentiis will be a bit melodramatic like all Neapolitans, but he won the Scudetto with a project rather than with a team (well-chosen purchases and a good environment for everyone) then if anyone who wants to doubt it is in total bad faith”. And then again: “but because only the raving fans of a particular team took offense at Adl’s generic and common sense words”. With rain of demonstrations of affection: “Proud to have always defended you”, “Great president”. See also Calendar, matches and results of Tigres UANL in the Apertura 2022

Against — But protest voices are raised from the opposing corners. “But what irregularities? You didn’t win others because you lost them. Say hello to the three young men you bought Osimhen with.”

The finger is pointed above all at the investigation involving Napoli for the purchase of Osimhen. “I’m a Juventus player and I’m happy with the league that Napoli are doing and with how they are playing. But let ADL talk about honesty, not him! Others have to say so if you’ve been really honest. Like magistrates…”. But there are also those who make it a territorial issue (of discrimination): “Naples and honesty can hardly be in the same sentence”. Or again: “Honesty and Naples is like heaven and hell.” There is no shortage of historical recriminations, with references to facts of the past such as Carmando and the coin. And also the mention of the fact that, after all, De Laurentiis hasn’t mentioned names. “The word “honesty” has sent the whole Juventus world into a tailspin without exception, from simple fans to the most well-known fans, Juve environment journalists, pro-Juventus broadcasts, and much more! Yet DeLaurentiis didn’t say the word Juventus!” See also World Cup Qatar 2022 twentieth day - LISTEN TO THE BUSINESS PODCAST

In the end, the invitation is to think more about the party: “Dear ADL, if you have news of a crime, go and report it, otherwise keep quiet and enjoy winning the Scudetto. You have to know how to win.”

May 3, 2023 (change May 3, 2023 | 11:11 am)

