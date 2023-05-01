Naples – Maradona stadium it’s hard to empty: there were other plans, fortunately only postponed. The party was ruined by a 26-year-old striker who, the numbers say, gets the right one every three conclusions: Dia is like that and Salerno enjoys it while waiting for the court of some Premier League club to score goals.

Napoli gets its hands on its third championship and then finds itself having to applaud its untitled boys for a few more hours because the starting point remains the known one: all that is missing is mathematics. Inside the Maradona, the muscles and thoughts of Osimhen and his partners jammed because, as the blue coach Luciano Spalletti underlines, «it is not easy to bear the load of emotion, we are professionals, but professionals with a heart…».

Olivera scores, Maradona jumps. Equalize Dia, the stadium comes to terms with it under the eyes of Paolo Sorrentino, Oscar-winning director for an adventure never seen before. The Scudetto will come, there is no doubt. And with the title comes “an infinite joy, the one we want to give to our magnificent public and which, if spread out, will have a longer effect”, says the architect of the new Naples. Spalletti wants to banish “anxiety once and for all” and wants to do it “in order to make many, almost everyone happy, except the usual snipers…”. Who is it referring to? This is how the Tuscan technician has always been: thoughts, even if only hinted at, that open onto horizons of a thousand colors and recipients. There are those who see him a little angry about the preparations for the party which could have distracted the players from matters on the field: a nuanced hypothesis because it is nobody’s fault if the calculations, on the eve of yesterday, gave Napoli one step away from sky. Spalletti looks inside the film of the challenge and this is how he expected it: these daysi no longer races like at the start of the seasoneven less can those who have ideas that fly elsewhere risk running.

The Maradona empties when it is evening: all around the Fuorigrotta stadium groups of supporters who sing and wait: they sing the pride of an entire fan base and wait to update the Scudetto calculations. It’s raining on Naples. It rains on double seventeen: the shirt number of Olivera, the defender who carries the blues forward, and the minute in which the goal falls. Too much for the Neapolitan grimace. And Dio equalized.