Here are the judgments after the first 21 official matches: no shortcomings for Spalletti’s team
Eight points ahead of the second, the only unbeaten together with PSG in the big European championships, excellent performances, and even when the stars were missing (Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia above all) they were able to find the right protagonists: Spalletti’s Napoli is a battleship that goes at the break with morale skyrocketing. Here are our votes for this first part of the season.
