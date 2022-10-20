In Naples, Nas closes the pizzeria that invented the Margherita

Closed by Nas And Aslin Naples, l‘Antica Pizzeria Brandione of the most famous historical places in the city where, according to tradition, it was invented in 1889 Pizza margherita. According to Ansa, “the authorities during an inspection in August had found hygienic-sanitary deficiencies and imposed prescriptions, with respect to which today the premises would have been found in default”.

On social media, with a multilingual post also translated into Arabic and Chinese, the Brandi pizzeria explained that it will be closed today and tomorrow “for extraordinary maintenance“.

Antica Pizzeria Brandi, the invention of the Margherita

The Antica Pizzeria Brandi has its seat uphill Sant’Anna di Palazzoto Chiaia inside there is an effigy from 1989 which commemorates the 100th anniversary of its creation in the restaurant first pizza Margherita. Reported and surveyed by tourist guides from around the world, L’Antica Pizzeria Brandi has the title of “oldest pizzeria in the world”, opened in 1760. In 2017 it launched a Special daisy to celebrate the recognition Unesco attributed to Pizza.

