Naples, the musician’s killer: “They passed me the gun and I shot”

“The gun wasn’t mine, they handed it to me.” These are the words attributed to the 17-year-old who killed the 24-year-old musician Giovanbattista Cutolo in the center of Naples at dawn on Thursday 31 August. The young man accused of aggravated murder and illegal carrying of weapons told the investigators that he had no intention of committing the murder, despite the three shots fired against Cutolo, one of which hit him in the sternum.

The police are now on the trail of the other boys who were with the 17-year-old at the time of the killing and who allegedly passed him the weapon. During the interrogation, the arrested said that his friends would have found the weapon by chance and held it in turn.

“I asked for the gun and fired three shots, but not to kill, in fact I saw him backing away and I thought I scared him. I didn’t know I had killed him, when I found out I was shocked ”, he said according to reports from La Repubblica, claiming to have defended himself against the victim. “He was twice my size, I just defended myself I didn’t want to kill him. I didn’t think I killed him I didn’t want to kill anyone, I just defended myself when I saw the other boy coming towards me in a threatening tone. I was afraid something might happen to me,” he said.

The killing was preceded by a dispute between the group of the suspect and that of the victim, which began in a pub overlooking the central Piazza Municipio. In particular, the agents ascertained, through the acquisition of videos of the video surveillance systems of the commercial exercise and various testimonies, that the murder took place following a dispute “for trivial reasons” inside the premises. According to the suspect, it was triggered by the collision with a scooter of a member of his group and the gesture of emptying a sachet of mayonnaise on an acquaintance of the musician’s group.

To avert “a concrete danger to public order and the safety of citizens”, today the police commissioner of Naples, Maurizio Agricola, ordered the suspension for 30 days of the activity of neighborhood exercise and administration to the public of food and drink towards the pub. The provision is aimed at avoiding “a concrete danger to public order and the safety of citizens”.