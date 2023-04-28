Naples scudetto, pizzeria Salvo gives the bonus to its employees to experience the tricolor party with the family

The brothers Francesco and Salvatore Salvo are preparing for the Scudetto of Napoli with a small but great revolution: the decisive day, when victory will arrive mathematically, the pizzerias of Naples and San Giorgio a Cremano will remain closed. Extraordinary closing it wants to be a special gift for over 70 employees and their families – even at the cost of giving up thousands of euros in collection – to give them the opportunity to celebrate an historic and unforgettable moment. The Salvo brothers enthusiastically join the spirit that invades the Neapolitan capital, where preparations have been underway for weeks: all the neighborhoods and streets of the historic center are already colored blue and full of flags and banners declaring Naples champions.

Salvatore Salvo explains: It is a feeling that goes beyond football, it is a hope that this great victory will be an opportunity to relaunch our city and a stimulus for young people. A party that we hope can be lived with the utmost joy and with respect for public safety.

Francesco and Salvatore Salvo: pizza makers for three generations, faithful to their origins but daring in the search for new flavours, today among the best pizzerias according to 50 Top Pizzas, 5th place in Italy and 7th in the world. They represent the third generation of a family of pizza chefs who have always been dedicated to the tradition of Neapolitan pizza. The two brothers faithful to their origins have preferred, for some years, to evolve the family legacy by working a lot on the dough and studying flour, hydration and timing. The result is a very light and super digestible pizza, always in the wake of the Neapolitan school. This combination means that the two pizzerias are always included among the best pizzerias as 50 Top Pizza. The brothers’ premises are located in San Giorgio a Cremano and in Riviera di Chiaia – latest opening, both modern but simple premises, with traditional ovens and fryers to continue to offer not only pizza but also fries in classic or more contemporary variations. An inevitable stop for Neapolitans but also for all tourists, capable of crossing entire regions to come and taste its novelties, to taste and get to know the real Neapolitan pizza, as it is interpreted today.

