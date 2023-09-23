Urbani and Di Benedetto robbed at home: “Leave Naples”

The Naples Flying Squad is investigating a robbery that occurred in Naples against the Neapolitan actress Ida Di Benedetto and her partner, the former Minister of Cultural Heritage and Activities Giuliano Urbani. The violent robbery occurred last Tuesday evening. A group of people locked Di Benedetto and the former minister in a room of the villa where they live in the Campania capital before raiding everything.

The robbery took place late Tuesday evening in the home of Chiaia Riviera in Naples in which the couple lives. The robbers entered while the homeowners were sleeping and locked them in the bedroom. The loot includes cell phones, computers, jewelry, wallets and money. The couple would not have noticed anything. The alarm in the morning, when you wake up.

Ida Di Benedetto and Giuliano Urbani periodically return to the actress’s Neapolitan home, on the first floor of an ancient building in one of the streets of Naples from which it is possible to admire the panorama of the gulf. The actress was the first to wake up and she shouted from the balcony to attract attention, until neighbors raised the alarm and the police freed the couple.

Faced with the misfortune he sufferedIda De Benedetto shows anger and despair at the same time to the Corriere della Sera. “I think I’ll leave Naples, this city is completely abandoned.” She, the actress, says she has already been targeted: “It’s the third time I’ve been robbed, I can’t take it anymore.”

