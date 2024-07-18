Another shock in the Campi Flegrei of magnitude 3.6 and at a depth of 2 kilometers. A seismic swarm is underway

Other shock in the Phlegraean Fields this morning, Thursday 18th July. It was recorded in Naples around 8:08 with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scaleThe earthquake was located by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology at a depth of 2 kilometers. Throughout the area and throughout the morning there is a seismic swarm. This was reported by the Civil Protection (national and local) which also communicates the absence of damage, at least for the moment. The shock was felt by a large part of the population, especially in various neighborhoods of the center of Naples up to Fuorigrotta.

The new appointment of Soccodato as Extraordinary Commissioner

On the proposal of the Minister for Civil Protection and Maritime Policies, Nello Musumeci, the Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council, Alfredo Mantovano, has Prime Ministerial Decree signed yesterday Of Appointment of Engineer Fulvio Maria Soccodato as Extraordinary Government Commissioner for the implementation of the public interventions in the Campi Flegrei area. As provided for by the legislative decree of 2 July 2024, n. 91, the Commissioner will have the task of ensuring the rapid implementation of seismic requalification interventions on buildings publicly owned existing in the so-called “area of ​​intervention” and the functionality of transport infrastructures and other essential and priority services included in the survey carried out with resolution of the Campania Regional Council no. 7 of 10 January 2024.