Naples, a 17-year-old found dead: he fell from a roof

Tragedy in the province of Naplesa boy just lost his life in Casalnuovo 17 yearsfallen from roof of a shed: the impact would have been fatal, died instantly. According to a first reconstruction still to be verified, the minor was in the company of two friends. Yes it would climbed on the roof of a shed and a plastic panel would have buckled under its weight. The 17 year old would be precipitate and died instantly from the impact. I’m in progress investigations to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident, with findings by the military of the investigative core of Cistern Castle.

The soldiers arrived inside one last night establishment industrial disusedtogether with 118, called dai two friends who were with the victim. The doctors could only ascertain the death of the young man. The boy would have climbed onto the roof and a plastic panel would have given way under his weight. The military of the Arma at the moment do not exclude that he may have climbed for one challenge. The testimonials of the two friends will be decisive in understanding the exact dynamics of the facts and what is actually behind it tragedy.

