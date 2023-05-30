De Laurentiis on the hunt for the coach who will take over Spalletti’s legacy at Napoli (photo Lapresse)

Napoli-Luis Enrique, De Laurentiis: I think he has the Premier League in mind

Luis Enrique coach of Napoli in the post-Spalletti? President Aurelio De Laurentiis dampens enthusiasm and explains the difficulties in reaching the former Spain coach: “Luis Enrique is a great coach, he did very well at Barcelona, ​​but I think he has the Premier League in mind. We must also consider that we compete with many other leagues which, like in England, are more attractive than ours. We can tell him that you don’t eat there like we do and there is no gulf, but this is talk…”, the words of the blue number one to Rai Sport. PFurthermore, in the last few hours there has also been talk of the Brazilian national team on the trail of Luis Enrique.



Naples, Spalletti’s heir: plan B behind Luis Enrique? Italian, Thiago Motta and Conceicao

What if Napoli doesn’t convince Luis Enrique? Autrelio De Laurentiis talks about 10 monitored coaches. The hottest names to take on Luciano Spalletti’s legacy would be in order:

– Vincenzo Italiano who did well at Fiorentina, has a similar football philosophy to Certaldo’s coach and is really liked by Napoli. But De Laurentiss would keep the lunge to bring him in the shadow of Vesuvius only if the Viola patron Rocco Commisso, after the Conference League final with West Ham, decides to free him

– Thiago Motta, author of an excellent season in Bologna. To understand if he will decide to renew with the Bologna club or ask to leave.

– Sergio Conceicao he had already been followed by Napoli two seasons ago, before Luciano Spalletti arrived. The current Porto manager seems to be tickled by the idea of ​​coaching Napoli and would accept a 6 million salary (which with the Growth Decree would weigh around 4 million for the Italian champion club)

– Gianpiero Gasperini who after 7 fantastic years at Atalanta mediated the divorce from the Goddess. Gasp touched Napoli about ten years ago. In reality, his formation is more the 3-4-1-2, but, regardless of the ‘numbers’ and the game formulas, De Laurentiis likes it a lot

Naples, De Laurentiis: a dozen coaches we’ve checked

“We have a 4-3-3 which is our armored module with extraordinary players that we want to keep and have on the table a dozen coaches that we have verified who engage with this module. We are looking for the most suitable person to continue this cycle that we have started”, the words of the president Aurelio De Laurentiis for after Spalletti in Naples-

