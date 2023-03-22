The circle is tightening around those allegedly responsible for the death of Francesco Pio Maimone, the 18-year-old shot in the chest by three shots in Naples on the night between Sunday 19 and Monday 20 March: a 20-year-old from Barra was arrested, yes it is Francesco Pio Valda, a member of a clan known to the police.

His father, Ciro, died in a Camorra ambush ten years ago. The investigators of the mobile police squad are using the images of some surveillance cameras in the Mergellina area to reconstruct the dynamics of what happened: the young man collapsed on the seafront of the Campania capital following a fight, but – contrary to what was stated at first – it would not have been he who stained his assailant’s shoe, in what was considered the trigger for the murder.

When the killer drew his weapon, he didn’t do it as a threat, but to injure and kill: his “target”, however, avoided the shots, which hit the 18-year-old, unaware of everything. The assailant then fled and blended into the crowd. The victim’s best friend, also present at the scene, tried to revive Francesco Pio with mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, then the young man was taken to the hospital, where his heart stopped beating.