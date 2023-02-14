A story of inclusion and acceptance coming from Naples. Protagonist Simona Fatima Cira Aiello, professor of Italian and History at the Istituto Polispecialistico “Marconi Galilei” of Torre Annunziata. 51-year-old Simona is a trans* woman who has been well received in the classroom, by her students and the rest of the faculty, after completing her transition.

“I went from professor to professor, and it was completely natural, even for my students,” said the teacher, recounting her intimate story to Corriere del Mezzogiorno. The trans teacher broke the mold and every taboo, also deciding to stage her path of change in a theatrical show, inspired by the book The Danish Girl.

“Being a woman doesn’t mean wearing stiletto heels or a skirt: you can also go out with pants on and be told “good morning ma’am”. It’s all in how you approach yourself», considers the professor, who in her present, as in her past, has never worn gaudy and flashy clothes, always focusing on sobriety, also “to get my students used to the idea that their professor had become a professor”.

As Prof Simona tells us, the transition was complex but the warmth of the pupils was not lacking: “Of course there is never a shortage of stupid comments, but there were very few. In transition, I started with little things: One day I was wearing earrings, another I was wearing nail polish. They immediately got used to it and even without direct questions, they understood my situation”, admits the teacher, who has never suffered acts of verbal violence because of her choice, on the contrary they supported me, made me feel part of them… when I presented dressed as a woman they sent me WhatsApp messages to encourage me. The same thing happened with the school principal”.

Certainly some malicious comments were not lacking. “Only a few have locked themselves in the office and I have heard them shouting. But it can happen. For the rest: I consider myself lucky, especially for the exchange I have with my students. They welcomed me as I welcome their difficult stories”.