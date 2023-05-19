Spalletti does not sign the renewal, frost with De Laurentiis

It complicates the future of Naples. As it reports RepublicLuciano Spalletti has refused the renewal up to 2025 proposed by the president De Laurentiis. According to sources, the Azzurri coach would remain on the Napoli bench for just one more year. Although it seems likely that the coach could also think of an early farewell.

“With Spalletti it was a dutiful and good-humoured dinner, one of friendship and thanksgiving”. Aurelio De Laurentiis he keeps the suspense alive in Naples on the future of the coach who has just won the scudetto and so he answered on Thursday today the question about last Friday’s dinner between him and the coach, the outcome of which remains secret for now.

The joy of victory is shared, but distances remain and emerge when Spalletti thanks the blue club for the Pec with which he has informed him that he wants to exercise the option to extend the contract and when De Laurentiis he no longer speaks of his stay.

The financial management of the club may not provide for an increase in the salary of the coach, without taking into account the possible farewell of Kim Min Jae that goes towards Manchester United and the Premier’s temptations Osimhen. The knots are there and remain even after the press conference to present the summer retreat in Dimaro, for the 14th year in a row, from 14 to 25 July for the new Naples.

However, the chill between the president De Laurentiis and the coach is evident. At the press conference in Castel Volturno, in fact, there is also Spalletti who, however, does not appear clearly in the press room: “We’re here to talk about the next training camp, don’t ask me any questions that go beyond this theme, we’ll talk about football later, there’s no need to talk today. We have the important match against Inter and today we’re talking about Trentino, otherwise I’ll get up and leave”.

As he writes I readfor the match against Inter on Sunday, Spalletti recover Osimhen and aims for success, waiting for its future to be defined. Among the many hypotheses, if the feeling with the club is not confirmed, even that of remaining stationary for a year if the club exercises the option and keeps him under contract. But not on the bench.

