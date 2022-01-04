Napoli is no exception among the teams that have to deal with the various cases of coronavirus that have been emerging in recent days among the Serie A teams. The latest to be infected is Luciano Spalletti, whose health conditions – the company reassures – are good: the technician is asymptomatic and is already in isolation. Naturally, he cannot be on the bench either against Juventus or Sampdoria, matches scheduled for Thursday and Sunday respectively.