The coach will not be on the bench for Thursday night’s big match at the Stadium and will also miss the match against the Sampdoria on Sunday. The technician is in isolation but is fine and asymptomatic
Napoli is no exception among the teams that have to deal with the various cases of coronavirus that have been emerging in recent days among the Serie A teams. The latest to be infected is Luciano Spalletti, whose health conditions – the company reassures – are good: the technician is asymptomatic and is already in isolation. Naturally, he cannot be on the bench either against Juventus or Sampdoria, matches scheduled for Thursday and Sunday respectively.
the other cases of today
–
Through their official channels, Napoli today announced the positivity of Malcuit, Mario Rui, Boffelli (Primavera player), a member of the technical staff and a warehouse worker. Among others still struggling with Covid, there are Lozano, Osimhen and Elmas. Petagna, who was in quarantine for having been in contact with a positive, tested negative for the swab, as did Insigne and Fabian Ruiz who had contracted it after Christmas and who have now regularly rejoined the team.
January 4th – 7:35 pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
.
#Naples #Spalletti #positive #Skip #Juventus #Samp
Leave a Reply