“For now, my idea is to stay. I’m already working for next season, I’ve already presented the type of players we need to strengthen the team to the sports director, I see no reason to change what we’re building.” Thus the Salernitana coach, Paulo Sousa, regarding the rumors that have approached him to the Napoli bench.

“You know that for me the most important thing is to present myself with a project within which I can not only evolve as a coach but also contribute to the enhancement of players and infrastructures -adds Sousa to the Portuguese portal Sol-. There is this idea in Salernitana because the president is willing to buy land near our training ground so that we can build a true sports city with everything the players need.”

Sousa’s name is obviously not the only one associated with Napoli. The list of president Aurelio De Laurentiis for the blue bench has been narrowed down to three, according to Sky Sport. Three profiles that could suit the club in terms of ability, international stature and adaptability to the game system adapted by the team. Alongside Sousa, the French Christophe Galtier and Rudi Garcia are profiles that have captured the attention of De Laurentiis.

The experience at Paris Saint-Germain represents for Galtier the best visiting card with which to present himself in Naples, even if some angular aspects of his character, so the Parisian chronicles tell, should be investigated. However, the good work done in Paris – and above all in Lille – represents an indisputable strength. For Garcia, on the other hand, the curriculum speaks volumes, the semi-final of the Champions League with Lyon, the knowledge of our championship gained at the helm of Roma, aspects held in great consideration. Elements that will direct the choice. Unless the president drops another name off the forty list. Even if the time available, now, is starting to run out.