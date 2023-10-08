Here it is, the ugly Napoli of the first few days. They lost at home (1-3) to Fiorentina, at the end of an evening with little intensity, many errors and a very subdued dress rehearsal. It took Viola seven minutes to get through thanks to Brekalo who surprised Meret at his post, then in full injury time Osimhen converted the penalty called for a foul on him by Terracciano. In the second half, perhaps in the period of greatest strength for the Azzurri, Bonaventura scored a goal that surprised the Azzurri’s defense by scoring the 2-1 goal. Garcia makes some changes (some questionable), but they have no effect. It ends 1-3 with Gonzalez’s final strike, for the tricolors there are already three defeats at Maradona (Lazio, Fiornentina and Real Madrid) and it’s not even mid-October. In short, the Napoli of the Scudetto no longer exists.